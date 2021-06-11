17-year-old killed in June 6 car crash in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A teenager driving a stolen car was killed in a car crash on I-280 eastbound in West Orange on Sunday, June 6, and his passenger was seriously injured, according to authorities.

Shakur Young, 17, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. near milepost 9.8 in West Orange.

Young’s passenger, who has been identified as Jose Ward, 18, also from Newark, is in serious condition at University Hospital in Newark, according to authorities.

At the time of the accident, Young was driving a Hyundai Genesis that had been reported stolen from Madison in Morris County. It appears the vehicle hit an SUV, overturned and struck the concrete center barrier on the highway. Young and Ward were both thrown from the car.

Authorities said that the SUV driver was uninjured.