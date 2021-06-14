West Orange HS student earns scholarship to ROTC Cyber Academy

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School AFJROTC Cadet Austin Cowley has been awarded a full scholarship to attend the second Air Force Junior ROTC Cyber Academy.

Cowley, a junior, was selected to participate among only 99 other cadets nationwide.

During this summer’s virtual Cyber Academy, Cowley will build his skills under the supervision of instructors from Dakota State University. He will earn college credits and his information technology certification in cyber.

This is only part of Cowley’s summer agenda. He was selected for the highly competitive Naval Academy Summer Seminar program from June 9 to 12 at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., where he will experience the life of a cadet at the academy.

From Aug. 8 to 15, Cowley will travel to Camp Guernsey in Wyoming for a week-long “Basic Encampment: Boot Camp for Civil Air Patrol.

Following his graduation from West Orange High School in 2022, Cowley hopes to enter one of the military academies or a campus-based ROTC program.