West Orange PD officers visit baby they helped deliver in driveway

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Police Officers Michael McClellan and Andrew Scioscia pose with proud parents Jordana and Lyle Silverman, holding baby Camila. The happy reunion took place June 10 in the quiet residential neighborhood driveway where Camila was born on May 20. McClellan and Scioscia were first on the scene at 4 a.m. when Jordana Silverman attempted to leave for the hospital. She made it no farther than her own driveway when both officers assisted in the birth already in progress in the parked car. The atmosphere was more relaxed and all smiles on June 10 when Camila celebrated being 20 days old. The officers returned with gifts and well wishes for the family members, who are all doing fine.​