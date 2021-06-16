Collegiate Institute at West Orange HS celebrates graduates

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Collegiate Institute, TCI/AVID, closing ceremony was held virtually on May 25 and the event was a celebration of student accomplishments for the 2020-21 school year.

Principal Hayden Moore, Assistant Principal Kimberly Mancarella, TCI coordinator Patricia Aldworth, senior teachers Tagen Jacobus and Janine Sullivan, and graduating seniors attended. Jamisha Sylvaince and Carolina Perez each received a TCI scholarship in the amount of $500.

Jacobus said that Sylvaince had “modeled academic growth and personal performance during her four years at the high school. She persisted through each challenge with integrity.” Sylvaince plans to study molecular biology at Montclair State University in the fall.

Sullivan remarked that over the course of four years, Perez evolved from “a struggling freshman into an honor roll student.” Perez, who will be the first person in her family to attend college, plans to study business at Montclair State University.