‘Whole school meeting’ celebrates student, staff at Hazel Elementary

WEST ORANGE, NJ — June 2 marked a special sendoff at Hazel Elementary School, as students gathered collectively for the first time during the school year and soon-to-be retirees were recognized.

“Retiring school counselor Lelia Tirado-Smith emphasized the theme of the school year, ‘All Are Welcomed Here,’ with a reading of ‘The Big Umbrella,’ by Juniper Bates” and Amy June Bates, library media specialist Joyce Soto said. “Mrs. Tirado-Smith ended the event by reminding students that they are all welcome and protected under the big umbrella. We will miss her and the other long-time staffers that will not be returning.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD