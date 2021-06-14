Four WOHS students win competitive Elks scholarships

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Each year, the Elks National Foundation presents the Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. West Orange Elks Lodge No. 1590 is celebrating as four West Orange High School students have earned MVS scholarship awards based on leadership, academic achievements and community involvement.

Carlos M. Herbozo Osco was named the National MVS winner, Andrew T. Gart and Celia M. Murphy-Braunstein were named New Jersey MVS winners, and Paulina I. Acosta was named the West Orange Elks Lodge No. 1590 winner.

Nationally, the Elks National Foundation will award a total of $2.44 million to this year’s finalists.