Four WOHS students win competitive Elks scholarships

By on Comments Off on Four WOHS students win competitive Elks scholarships

Photo Courtesy of Sharon Keigher
From left are West Orange High School seniors Carlos M. Herbozo Osco, Andrew T. Gart, Paulina I. Acosta and Celia M. Murphy-Braunstein.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Each year, the Elks National Foundation presents the Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. West Orange Elks Lodge No. 1590 is celebrating as four West Orange High School students have earned MVS scholarship awards based on leadership, academic achievements and community involvement.

Carlos M. Herbozo Osco was named the National MVS winner, Andrew T. Gart and Celia M. Murphy-Braunstein were named New Jersey MVS winners, and Paulina I. Acosta was named the West Orange Elks Lodge No. 1590 winner.

Nationally, the Elks National Foundation will award a total of $2.44 million to this year’s finalists.

  , ,

Four WOHS students win competitive Elks scholarships added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS