West Orange brothers win prizes at county fishing derby

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange resident Tristan Russo, center, caught the most fish in the boys ages 11-15 category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange on Tuesday, June 15. He caught seven fish. Presenting the award are Essex County Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk, left, and program coordinator Jackie Matthews, right.

Additionally, West Orange’s Jason Russo, center, caught the most fish in the boys ages 6-10 category at the derby. He caught seven fish. Presenting the award are Hartwyk, left, and Matthews, right.

Photos Courtesy of Essex County