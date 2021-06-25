Thomas Edison NHP to reopen with limited occupancy

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Beginning Friday, July 2, Thomas Edison National Historical Park in West Orange will reopen some visitor facilities with limited occupancy and one-way visitor traffic flow at the Laboratory Complex and Glenmont Estate. These facilities will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Park admission is charged for visitors ages 16 and older.

Effective July 2, visitors can enter the following visitor facility buildings at the Laboratory Complex and Glenmont Estate:

Visitor center, aka building 1, which includes the park orientation film and the museum store, which will also reopen.

Main laboratory building, aka building 5, which includes Thomas Edison’s library, machine shops, music room and other exhibits.

Glenmont Greenhouse, where volunteers from the Short Hills Garden Club and park volunteers care for a variety of exotic plants like those grown by the Edisons.

Glenmont Garage, which contains Thomas Edison’s historic vehicles; this will be open as staffing allows.

Occupancy levels will be enforced by staff and volunteers and signed at each building. One-way visitor traffic flow will be instituted within the buildings, and benches and other seating inside facilities will be removed to discourage congregating and to promote social distancing. Consistent with CDC recommendations and state of New Jersey and Department of the Interior policy, masks must be worn inside buildings by those visitors who are not yet fully vaccinated.

“While adhering to Covid-19 precautions as outlined by the CDC, we are very happy to again welcome visitors inside our museum buildings. Our park rangers and volunteers look forward to interacting with visitors and to sharing meaningful experiences at the Laboratory Complex and Glenmont Estate,” park Superintendent Tom Ross said. “In addition, visitors can now use the NPS app to explore the laboratory courtyard and learn how buildings were used by Thomas Edison and his company, as well as explore stories about the people who worked at the laboratory.”