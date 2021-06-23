Coming together to support Downtown West Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Township boasts a storied history, dating back to the Revolutionary War and before. Downtown West Orange, located along the Main Street corridor from Eagle Rock Avenue to St. Marks and looping along Valley Road, is dotted with unique stores and shops with which perhaps newer residents are not familiar. Businesses have struggled through the pandemic, but the shopkeepers are looking forward to good days ahead.

Downtown Thursdays, which will run for eight weeks this summer, was at Tory Corner on June 10, drawing members of the community and township officials to enjoy all that downtown has to offer.

Each Downtown Thursday event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Upcoming events are as follows: June 24 and July 29 in the Valley for art, healthy food and more; July 8 at Eagle Rock for food, history and more; July 15 at Tory Corner for chocolate, yoga and more; and July 22 at St. Mark’s for family fun. For more information, visit the Downtown West Orange Alliance website at www.downtownwo.com.

Photos Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming