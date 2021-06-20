Boys from the Oranges catch the most fish in derby in Irvington Park

IRVINGTON, NJ — Essex County Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk, left, and program coordinator Jackie Matthews, right, present awards to, from left, Anaz Emam from West Orange, Natham Emam from East Orange and Jayden Robinson from East Orange, who all caught the most fish in the boys ages 11-15 category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Irvington Park in Irvington on Wednesday, June 16. They each caught three fish.