Family Nights and Zoo-vies at Turtle Back Zoo

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesdays and Thursdays during the months of July and August, Turtle Back Zoo will host Family Nights with extended evening hours to 8:30 p.m., with the last admission to the zoo at 8 p.m. In addition, on Wednesday evenings during July and August, Zoo-vies, featuring animal-related movies, will be shown on the top floor of the zoo’s parking deck.

Family Nights will be held on Wednesdays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28 and Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25, and Thursdays, July 8, 15, 22 and 29 and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Families coming to Zoo-vies should bring their own chair or blanket on which to sit. Access to the top floor of the parking deck will begin at 7:30 p.m. Films will begin at dusk. Admission to the movies is free and does not include admission to Turtle Back Zoo. Movies will be canceled in the event of rain. The Zoo-vies will be shown on Wednesdays as follows: “Disney’s Earth” on July 7, “The Land Before Time” on July 14, “Trolls World Tour” on July 21, “Dolittle” on July 28, “Tom & Jerry” on Aug. 4 and “The Croods: A New Age” on Aug. 11.

For more information, call 973-731-5800 or visit www.essexcountynj.org/turtlebackzoo.