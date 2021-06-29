West Orange to celebrate Fourth of July with food trucks, fireworks

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, July 4, West Orange will celebrate the Fourth of July in style with festivities featuring food, fun and fireworks, starting at 1 p.m. at West Orange High School campus on Conforti Avenue. Rain date is Monday, July 5; the weather hotline for the event is 973-243-1115.

Bring your appetite and the family for some tasty fare during the fifth annual Food Truck Festival from 1 to 9 p.m. DJ entertainment will provide a festive backdrop and food sales will be available throughout the day until 9 p.m.

“Food trucks were added to our Fourth of July celebration back in 2018 and the results were outstanding. The West Orange Recreation Department is excited to resume our event this year after having to cancel last year due to COVID-19. We look forward to carrying on our township’s tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July and bringing a fun and enjoyable day to our residents,” West Orange Recreation Director Bill Kehoe said.

Visitors should enter the Food Truck Festival at 555 Pleasant Valley Way, as the Conforti Avenue entrance will be blocked off.

After the food and festivities, bring your blankets — no chairs allowed on the turf — and stake out your favorite vantage point on West Orange High School soccer and baseball fields for the fireworks display, set to commence at dusk.