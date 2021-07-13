West Orange HS students earn the Seal of Biliteracy

WEST ORANGE, NJ — For the 2020-21 school year, 21 West Orange High School students have excelled in multilingual language proficiency and have earned the prestigious Seal of Biliteracy.

“Students earn the Seal of Biliteracy by demonstrating English language proficiency on state and local assessments to meet graduation requirements, as well as oral, reading, listening and writing proficiency in another language as demonstrated on a New Jersey Department of Education–approved standardized assessment,” world languages supervisor Felix Plata said. “Knowing and using another language to communicate with other people develops an appreciation of different perspectives and experiences, and makes students better communicators and more effective global citizens.”

Students who received the seal are: for speaking English and Spanish, Allison Alba-Vega, Miguel Almonte, Ferlin Arevalo, Ashley Azana, Steban Gomez Nikaido, Carlos Herbozo, Cassey Kuga, David Anderson Marin-Tobar, Johanna Mizhquiri Lliguicota, Yessenia Orcon Vasquez, Angela Pacheco Sihuay, Darlene Sanchez Elizarraraz, Karen Silva Herrera and Martha Tamay Zhinin; for speaking English and Italian, Masarrah Assad; for speaking English and French, Christaina Basquin, Jasmine Cooper and Noemi Pare; and for speaking English and Turkish, Ilayda Vural.

Additionally, Giantonella Rojas and Alexander Torres received the seal for being fluent in three languages: English, Spanish and Italian.