WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio hosted a brief promotion ceremony at West Orange Fire Headquarters on July 8. Family and friends were on hand as Fire Capt. William Kelly and Deputy Fire Chief William McGee were elevated to their new ranks. West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi swore in both men as Kelly’s wife, Kelly, and McGee’s daughters, Morgan and Miranda, held the ceremonial Bible.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan