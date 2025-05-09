Seton Hall Prep track team wins Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference titles

WEST ORANGE/NEWARK, NJ —The Seton Hall Prep track and field team enjoyed an outstanding week, as the Pirates captured the Essex County Relays title and the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships title, both at Schools Stadium in Newark..

On Tuesday, April 29, the Pirates captured their fifth consecutive Essex County Relays title with 90 points. The following are their top finishers:

4×100-meter relay: first place, sophomore Taylor Daniels, senior Max Figueroa, senior Caleb Pasols and sophomore Cadel Barilford-Stockling, 42.55 seconds, which is ranked No. 10 in the state.

4×110-meter shuttle hurdle relay: fourth place, 1 minute, 07.55 seconds.

4×200-meter relay: third place, 1:30.95.

4×1,600-meter relay: fifth place, 19:52.51.

4×400-meter relay: second place, 3:25.75.

4×800-meter relay: third place, 8:27.80.

Distance medley relay: fourth place, 11:16.57.

High jump: third place: senior Malcolm McCloud, 6 feet, 2 inches; fourth place: senior Alex Pilipski, 5-9.

Pole vault: first place: senior Matthew Oess, 12-0; fourth place: senior Nikholas Reina, 10-0.

Javelin: fifth place: sophomore: Tristan Bennett, 138-7.

Discus: second place: sophomore Kevin Lucky, 120-5; fifth place: senior Marcellus McCloud, 113-5.

Shot put: fourth place: senior Nehemiah Tynes, 45-8.5.

On Friday, May 2, the Pirates captured the SEC–American Division title with 122 points.

The following are their top finishers: