WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team looks to bounce back from recent losses. WOHS lost to Montclair, 10-0, on Wednesday, April 13, at home. Alisyn Knox Silver, Mikayla Nathan and Livia Mair each had a single.

West Orange visited West Essex on Monday, April 18, and lost, 14-4, to move to a 4-5 record on the season. West Orange was scheduled to visit Bloomfield on Wednesday, April 20; will host Millburn on Friday, April 22; and visit Caldwell on Monday, April 25.