WOHS football team stays red-hot

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team had a busy stretch, playing three games in 11 days.

The Mountaineers won all three games to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The latest victory occurred on Thursday, Sept. 18, as WOHS defeated Livingston HS 34-12 at WOHS’s Joe Suriano Stadium in a Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division. It was the Mountaineers’ first divisional game this season.

Junior QB Daniel Lewis threw TD passes of 51 yards to senior wide receiver David Moore and 33 yards to senior WR Ahkir Morgan, and senior QB Brandon LaBanca threw three TD passes – two to junior 6-foot-4 tight end Sydney Padilla for 20 yards and 9 yards, and one to Moore for 52 yards.

Lewis finished with 135 passing yards and LaBanca had 121 passing yards.

Moore finished with seven catches for 155 yards and Morgan had six catches for 68 yards. Padilla finished with the two catches for TDs.

Defensively, junior Xavier Davis had seven tackles, three for loss, with two sacks; junior Israel Giles had eight tackles and one sack; and junior linebacker Dylan Adams had seven tackles, two for loss, with one sack. Padilla, a defensive end, had five tackles with one sack. Moore, a defensive back, had one fumble recovery.

Livingston fell to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the division.

The Mountaineers will visit Barringer HS on Friday, Sept. 26, at Schools Stadium in a divisional game. Barringer is 0-3.

West Orange results and schedule:

Aug. 30: loss, vs. Shabazz, 10-7.

Sept. 7: win, vs. Passaic County Tech, 32-29.

Sept. 12: win, at Irvington, 20-19 (OT).

Sept. 18: win, vs. Livingston, 34-12.

Sept. 26: at Barringer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: at Phillipsburg, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: vs. Montclair, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17: vs. East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: at Bloomfield, 6 p.m.

