Barbara Krales Cooler

Barbara Krales Cotler of Maplewood, New Jersey, passed away on July 11, 2021. Barbara is survived by her husband, Marty, with whom she recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. She also is survived by her children Donald (Abigail), Michael, Lindsey (Vernita), and Valerie (Belinda); grandchildren Joaquin (Lindsay), Ezie (Marissa), Karen (Miriam), Jonathan, and Daniel; and great-grandchildren Gabriella, Charlotte, and William. She also is survived by her brother Edwin (Marcia) and her “favorite cousin” Bunnie.

