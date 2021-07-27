Margaret Fili Yates

Margaret Mary “Peggy” Fili Yates, devoted wife, mother, singer and actress, died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes at home, surrounded by her family, on July 23, 2021, at age 95.

Peggy was born in Philadelphia in 1925 to Carl Fili and Margaret O’Kane and graduated from Hallahan Catholic Girls High School. She met her husband Bill through their mutual voice teacher who thought they’d make beautiful music together, which they did throughout their 57 years of marriage, singing and producing professional musical entertainment with their nine children.

In addition to working as a professional entertainer, Peggy was the business manager of The Yates Musical Theatre, a proud member of Actors Equity Association for 47 years, and a devoted parishioner, choir member, and soloist at Holy Name of Jesus in East Orange since 1961.

Peggy is survived by her sister Dorothy Stokes of San Diego, California; her children and spouses, Kathy Yates, Bill and Holly (Lelling) Yates, Steve and Kathleen (Murphy) Yates, Dan and Deirdre (Donohue) Yates, Patrick and Betty Ann (Mirabella) Yates, Christopher and Carolyn (Pasquantonio) Yates, Peggy Anne Yates and Neal Moran, Jeffrey and Danika Zivot and Mary Beth (Yates) DeAngelo; and 22 grandchildren and six great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Peggy will be remembered for her gentle spirit, talent, her wit, even under the most challenging of circumstances, the gift of her soprano voice, and her unwavering faith.

The Viewing will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass, on Friday, August. 6, at Holy Name of Jesus, 200 Midland Avenue, East Orange, NJ 07017.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Holy Name of Jesus, East Orange, NJ which has suffered through the time of the pandemic.