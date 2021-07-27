Edward A. Salcines, 63, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 9:30 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Peter’s Church in Belleville at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Visitation is on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Elizabeth, Mr. Salcines lived most of his life in Belleville. He was an Army Veteran and worked as a cashier at the Prudential Center in Newark.

He was the husband of Barbara Russo-Salcines for 29 years; son of Auro Cuellar Salcines and the late Arsenio Salcines; brother of Denise Milanese and her husband Joseph Sr; uncle of Joseph Jr., Michael and Alyssa Milanese.