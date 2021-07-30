Frances A. O’Shea (Bianco) 95, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Peter’s Church on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Passaic, N.J. she lived most of her life in Newark and Belleville and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Belleville Senior Citizen’s and was given an award in 1995 for outstanding dedication to the Senior Citizen Organization in Essex County.

During WWII, she worked at the Rubberset Company in Newark, making paint brushes for the war effort. She was an avid reader, enjoyed bingo and always had a joke to tell. Frances was a kind and generous lady who loved her family and friends and was always ready to lend a helping hand. She also loved birds and owned a collection of bird figurines which she proudly displayed around her home.

She was the wife of the late John O’Shea, mother of James O’Shea and his wife Ann Murray of Mendham and Grace Casalino and her husband Michael of Wantage; grandmother of Kevin and his wife Theresa and is also survived by 4 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son Patrick O’Shea.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.