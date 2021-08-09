Vincent Byron O’Rourke age 70, died peacefully on Saturday, July 31, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Vince was born on April 16, 1951 in Newark, New Jersey. He is predeceased by his parents Michael and Marion O’Rourke. Vince graduated from Essex Catholic High School, and attended Montclair State University and Fairleigh Dickinson University. He lived in Cedar Grove with his family before relocating to Northeast Florida. He retired from Kraft Foods as Director of Data Systems Management in 2004 after 25 years of service. Vince was also owner of Eclate, a wine and jazz club in downtown Jacksonville.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Kay, his three sons, Matthew (Jamie), Michael (Ashley) and Brendan along with his grandchildren, Teige and Sean O’Rourke, Claudia Barrios, great grandsons, Caine and Cadence, his sister Deirdre Krueger (Paul Jacob), sisters-in-law Kathleen O’Boyle (Robert O’Donnell), Maureen McAlea (Thomas), Rosemary LePore (Patrick), Grace Swab and brothers-in-law Michael O’Boyle (Mary) and Martin O’Boyle (Judy), several nieces, nephews, and cousins in Ireland as well as the US.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com