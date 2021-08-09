Marjorie Brams Binder

Marjorie (Bubbles) Brams Binder died on August 3, 2021. The daughter of Dr. William Brams and Louise Miron Brams, she was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Mervin Binder, and her brother, Eliot (Tony) Brams. Born in Newark, N.J., she lived in Maplewood for over 40 years and then in West Orange. She attended Purdue University, graduated from Adelphi University and received her M.A. from Kean University. She was a preschool teacher for many years at the YMCA at Morrow Memorial Church in Maplewood.

She was a life member of NCJW and Brandeis University, a member of B’nai Jeshurun for 60 years and a member of Maplewood Country Club for 45 years.

A master word game player a keen Jeopardy player and a devoted Bridge player, she took a keen interest in observing human nature. She was considered a ‘[second mother’ by many of her friends’ children. She was a repository of the family history and will be sorely missed by her extended Miron family.

She is survived by her loving and beloved children: Dr. Michael Binder (Joan Allen), Barbara Binder (Dr. David Katzen) and Dr. William Binder (Dr. Anne Noel). She was the beloved grandmother of 6 grandchildren, Dr. Jeremy Katzen (Dr. Sara Folit-Weinberg), Dr. Gregory Katzen (Caitlin Miller), Zoe Katzen and Ethan, Andrew and Julia Binder, 4 great- grandchildren, Isiah and Adira Folit-Katzen and Milo and Zevi Katzen and a loving aunt to niece and nephew, Amy Brams and David Brams.

