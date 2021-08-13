Anthony B. Corsi, 80, of Bloomfield, NJ passed peacefully at the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on 8/9/2021.

Born February 8, 1941, in Newark, New Jersey he was the son of the late Anthony Corsi and Concetta (nee- Alvino) D’Arpino. He lived in Bloomfield for the last 47 years.

Anthony is survived by his stepfather Victor D’Arpino and his wife Edith, Joan (nee- Bradbury) his wife of 55 years and Gracie, son Anthony and his wife Sharon and their children Brenna, Joseph, Caitlin, Sara and Josie, son Gregory and his wife Dina and their children Lyndsey, Max and Spike. His sisters Rose Reidy and Barbra & Jim Suma, and brother Jeffry and Anne Patrone and Lulu Belle along with many nieces and nephews. Anthony was a loving father, husband, uncle, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

A graduate of Newark Central High School class of 1959 Anthony went into the Army in 1962. He spent time in Missouri, North Carolina, and was stationed in Germany for 2 years. He was honorably discharged from military service in 1968 with a Good Conduct Medal. He then spent time in the West Orange National Guard.

Anthony was active in the town of Bloomfield as an auxiliary police officer, with Cub Scouts and at Sacred Heart Church where he and Joan would deliver food on holidays, work bingo, and participate in different church activities.

Anthony loved anything to do with working with his hands. He helped both of his sons, and his great-nephew Angel Rodrigeuz build winning Cub Scout Pinewood Derby cars. Anthony was a respected master machinist for over 30 years. He was responsible for co-creating and running a successful machine shop in Fairfield, NJ.

He loved spending his free time going dancing with Joan as well as visiting his children and grandchildren whenever he could.

Anthony was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects, coached different sports that Anthony & Gregory participated or whatever else people needed him for.

A special thank you to the people at Compassionate Care Hospice in Bloomfield, NJ for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards O’Boyle Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

Visitation was at O’Boyle Funeral Home on Thursday 8/12. Funeral services at Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield on Friday 8/13. Anthony was laid to rest during a private burial ceremony in Gates of Heaven in East Hanover, NJ.

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Charitable donations in memory of Anthony Corsi may be made to: Compassionate Care Hospice/ Amedisys, (Make check payable to Amedisys Foundation) 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Or on-line at

www.amedisys.com/about/foundation