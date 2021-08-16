Gilbert Seltzer on August 14, just short of his 107th birthday. Native of Toronto. Loving and beloved as husband of late Molly, father of Richard and late Joan, father-in-law of Ann and Don, grandfather of Sarah and Daniel, grandfather-in-law of Simon and Debbie, great grandfather of Mikey, Julian, and Lyla, brother of late Clarence. Friend of Sarah Densen and the Densen family, colleague of the Drill Construction Co. Veteran of American “Ghost Army” in WWII. Proud Jew, atheist, liberal, Mensa member, puzzle solver. Distinguished architect for over 80 years. Designer of the the East Coast War Memorial in Battery Park, the Utica Auditorium, the original Newark campus of UMDNJ, the Kauffman Building of 92nd Street Y, and buildings at West Point, US Merchant Marine Academy, CUNY, Rutgers, William Paterson University, New Jersey City University, New Jersey Y Camps, and other New Jersey institutions. A wonderful sense of humor and delight in life. We will not see his like again. Contact family for arrangements.