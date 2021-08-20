Nancy Ruth Seyler, (nee Nordhausen) 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial funeral service for her at Watching Presbyterian Church, 375 Watching Avenue in Bloomfield this Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Nancy grew up in Kearny and lived most of her life in Bloomfield. She worked as a Supervisor for NJ Bell, was a devoted wife and mother, and later was a dental assistant in Nutley for many years after her daughters were grown. She was a faithful member of Watchung Presbyterian Church.

Nancy was the beloved wife of Jack F. Seyler, for almost 55 years; devoted mother of Carolyn Seyler (fiancee Richard Shue) and Jennifer Seyler; sister of Elsie Siebert; sister-in-law of Donna Harman and loving grandmother of Madeline, Alexander, Jessica and Jacklyn.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her name.