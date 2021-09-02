Bay Ohlson 75, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place at Hollywood Memorial Park in Union, N.J. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Vietnam, Ms. Ohlson came to Hoboken, lived in North Plainfield and in Bloomfield since 1988. She was a retired seamstress.

She was the wife of the late William Ohlson; mother of Ann Dugan, Christopher Dugan and grandmother of Patrick, Alicia and Amber.