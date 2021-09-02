Robert Charles Collucci

Robert (Bobby) Charles Collucci, 57, of Charlotte, NC passed away on August 29, 2021.

Bobby was born in Fort Meade, MD to Thomas and Alba Rose Collucci on August 10, 1964. He was their third son of five children raised in Bloomfield, NJ. As a child, Bobby was continuously curious, and most of his sentences began with the word “Why?” He constantly sought to learn how things worked and why they worked. He had a beaming smile that lit the room and although a child, a booming voice that defied normal decibel levels. You always knew when Bobby was in the room.

As a teenager Bobby developed a love of art and music. The Beatles were the only band that mattered; all others were secondary. The exceptions were the Moody Blues and Elton John. Bobby learned to play piano and guitar, meticulously playing the notes and chords exactly as they were written and played by the musicians; there were no variations or “fake” book liberties allowed.

As an artist, he had the skillset to render a pencil sketch or “paint on cloth” photographically identical to his subject. He exhibited an immense artistic talent.

Bobby attended high school at Seton Hall Prep, in Orange, NJ then attended Ramapo and Montclair State College. His vocational calling was as a master carpenter, and his work was exquisite. A perfectionist to the nth degree, he loved what he did for a living and his clients were awestruck with the quality and professionalism of his work. In his leisure time, he loved the great outdoors, hiking and camping year-round with his sons and brothers. He was also a rabid New York Yankees fan. For Bobby, football season did not begin until the end of the last inning of the last game of the World Series.

Bobby was raised as a Catholic and was deeply religious. He was a cracked vessel and painfully aware of his shortcomings. He made, however, every effort to always find the silver-lining amongst the numerous thunderclouds he encountered during his life. He often commented that “things could always be worse”. He never quit because he knew God held him in the palm of His almighty hand. On the day he died, his brother Steven exchanged text messages: Steven asked him, “How are you holding up?” Bobby’s reply was simple and direct, answering, “All in God’s Hands.” Then he added, “I’m praying for you.” His faith was unshakable.

Bobby became an active parishioner of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Huntersville, NC. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He volunteered numerous hours as an Adorer in Perpetual Adoration and was an active member volunteering for a multitude of events and services that benefited the parish community.

Survivors include his wife, Louisa (Blunt) Collucci of Charlotte, NC; his parents Thomas and Alba Rose Collucci of Toms River, NJ; sons Vincent and Marco Collucci of Livingston, NJ, brothers; Steven (Jennie) Collucci of Somerville, NJ, Thomas “Mas” (Dina) Collucci of Bloomfield, NJ, Michael (Jill) Collucci of West Caldwell, NJ; sister Suzanne (Kenny) Cospito of Clark, NJ ; many cousins, nieces and nephews and a multitude of Aunts and Uncles.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ from 4:00pm until 8:00pm. Mass services will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at St. Lucy’s Church, 118 7th Avenue, Newark, NJ at 9:30 am.

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com