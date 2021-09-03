Robert Alan Kinder, 73, passed away on Saturday , August 28, 2021 at Morristown Medical Center.

Robert was born in Irvington, NJ. He lived in Irvington and Kinnelon and the last few years in Far Hills. He was retired owner of Toys 4 All. He graduated from Irvington High School where he played football and baseball. A veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam Conflict.

Son of the Late Michael and Etta Kinder. Brother of Mark Kinder & his wife Miriam, James Kinder & the late Evelyn Kellerman. Uncle of Emma Kate Brady and Amy Peterpaul, Fred Kellerman, David Kellerman, and Kristen Norman.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad Street Bloomfield, on Wednesday. The funeral mass was offered at Sacred Heart in Bloomfield. Interment at Clinton Cemetery in Irvington. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com