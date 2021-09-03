Patricia Ann Piegaro

Patricia Ann (nee Morra) Piegaro of Belleville, N.J. entered into eternal life on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the age of 68.

Visitation will be held at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield on Sunday, September 5th from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. There will not be visitation on Monday.

The funeral will be held from the funeral home on Tuesday, September 7th at 8:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass in Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will take place in Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at Levandoskigrillo.com

Patty was born in Newark, N.J. on May 14, 1953, to the late Peter and the late Angelina (nee Picillo) Morra. She was raised in Newark and had moved to East Orange prior to moving to Belleville in 1978. Patty had spent her career as a dedicated teacher at Saint James Pre-School in Montclair for 17 years before retiring in 2015. She was a past president of the Saint Thomas Home & School Association in Bloomfield and a former swimming coach at Lacordaire Academy in Upper Montclair. Patty enjoyed cooking for her family and gardening, giving special care for the tomatoes.

Patty was the beloved wife of Marc A. Piegaro for 43 years; devoted mother of CherylAnne Amendola & her husband Michael; cherished grandmother of Ryan Amendola and T.J. Amendola; and loving dog-mom to Chewy.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Patty’s memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (www.mskcc.org) , 1275 York Avenue, New York, N.Y. 10065.