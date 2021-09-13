Nancy Louise Knof, 77, of Towaco, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Nancy was born in Kearny, NJ on April 10, 1944 to the late Reverend George and Elsie Zimmerman. She was raised in Bloomfield, NJ and settled in Towaco, NJ in 1973 where she spent most of her life raising her family and enjoying her community. Nancy was above all an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of the Ladies Guild of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church of the Incarnation in Pompton Lakes, NJ. She enjoyed her years with her Bowling League, being on the PTA, and her time with Montville Extended Day Learning Center. Nancy loved spending time with her family and very close circle of friends. She was always there to make you smile. She was loved by many and had a natural ability to make everyone around her laugh.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Gregory A. Knof. Her children Michael and his wife Judi, Christine and her husband Steven Arakelian, Susan, and Debra. Grandmother of Anthony and Rachel Knof, and Blake and Shayne Arakelian. She was predeceased by her brother John Zimmerman.

Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation which was held on Sunday, September 12th at the O’Boyle Funeral Home at 309 Broad Street Bloomfield, NJ. The funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Liberty St. in Bloomfield, NJ at 11:00 am on Monday, September 13th Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com