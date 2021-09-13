Nalinie Sugrim “Nene” was born on December 5, 2000. She tragically passed on September 7, 2021. Three months shy of her 21st birthday.

She is survived by her mother and father Candice and Sean Morris, brother Vishal, sisters Juliana, Mya, and Ava.

She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 2019 and attended Essex County College. She was accepted to Drexel University where she would have majored in computer science with a concentration in gaming. Nene was a beautiful and bright young lady who light up a room with her smile. She enjoyed many forms of art. Drawing/sketching, painting, and journaling. She was thoughtful and talented. Frequently creating beautiful art pieces and gifting them to friends and family. She loved nature and the outdoors. Favorite memories shared by her friends included watching movies and listening to music. Some of her most liked bands included: BTS TXT, ATEEZ, Black Pink, and Twice. Nene went over and beyond in showing her family and friends how much she cared for them. We have started a GoFundme page to help with expenses due to her tragic and sudden passing. Pleases visit : https://gofund.me/01cc8674

Arrangements and Visitation by/at O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield on Tuesday September 14th @ 4pm. www.oboylefuneralhome.com