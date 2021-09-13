Joanne Cerruto 70, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Jersey City Medical Center. Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday. Interment private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, she resided in Bloomfield her entire life. Joanne was a supporter of organ donation and a lover of all animals. She was the mother of Dawn Cerruto-Kirkowski and her husband Thomas and Steven Cerruto; sister of Rose Falchi and daughter of the late Thomas and Pauline Stivale. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Jersey Humane Society or to the New Jersey Sharing Network in her memory. The family is requesting that all visitors please wear a mask.