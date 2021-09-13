Mark S. Yustein, 83, of Glen Ridge, NJ died peacefully at home on Saturday , September 11th surrounded by members of his loving family.

Mark was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 26, 1938 to the late Samuel and Fanny Yustein. He lived most of his life in Glen Ridge.

He was an award winning advertising creative director. He spent the largest portion of his career at Della Femina, Travisano & Partners, and most recently at Della Femina Advertising, in New York City.

He and his wife were founding members of The Glen Ridge Movie Club, for over 4 decades gathering on the 3rd Saturday of each month to share an all-night meal and a movie with dear friends. He was an avid tennis player, gardener, world traveler, foodie and photographer (specializing in pictures of his grandchildren).

Mark is survived by his loving wife of 59 1/2 years, Jacqueline; children Ross Yustein and his wife Julie Margolis, and Ellen Cohen and her husband Adam Cohen; and grandchildren Lily, Talia & Mia Yustein and Jake, Brooke & Ari Cohen.

Their will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements by the O’Boyle Funeral Home at 309 Broad Street Bloomfield, NJ. www.oboylefuneralhome.com