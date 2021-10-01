Peter Mullen, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2021 at VNANNJ Hospice at St. Clare’s Hospital, Dover, NJ.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday October 1. The funeral mass was offered at Sacred Heart Church. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born and raised in Newark, he was the son of Peter and Mae (Gunning) Mullen. He lived over 51 years in Bloomfield and the last 5 years in Sussex. He was a Navy Veteran and was retired from the Local Union Laborers International Union of North America. He was a proud Irish-American and an avid NY Yankee/NY Giants fan.

He was the husband of the late Frances A (Centanni) Mullen for 65 years; father of Patricia Ayres (Steven) of Sussex, Peter lll (Aileen) of Lyndhurst, Thomas of Bloomfield, John (Bonnie) of Manchester, and Maureen (Mark) of Deerfield Beach, FL; brother of Katherine Mohr and the late Marie Plaugic, Sally Carr, Dolly Harris, Thomas, Colleen Noonan, James, William and John; brother-in-law of Vincent Harris. He is also survived by 9 adoring grandchildren and 2 step- granddaughters, 13 precious great-grandchildren and one on the way, and many loving nieces and nephews.