Norma Iris Olmeda passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Mountainside Medical Center in Bloomfield, New Jersey, at the age of 72 years young. Norma was born in Naranjito, Puerto Rico and was raised in Brooklyn, NY. She was a loving homemaker and for several years enjoyed teaching as a pre-school teacher in Cliffside Park, New Jersey. She was specially gifted with children. They enjoyed her creativity and her affectionate, loving character.

She is survived and missed by her loving husband Pedro, of which they spent fifty wonderful years together. Norma was a dedicated mother to Peter, Jessica and Michael and embraced every moment with them. Norma especially loved her role as Grandma to Marcus and Brooklyn. Loving daughter of Irma Nieves and Ignacio Nieves. Dearest sister to Louie Nieves, Maria Benejan, Nancy Alfonso, Ignacio Nieves Jr., Sally Moreno and Michael Nieves. Mother-in-law to Matthew Bellifemine and Ashley Olmeda. Caring aunt to many nephews and nieces and cherished by all family members.

Norma had a great personality and always made people around her feel comfortable with her sweet disposition. She made friends everywhere she went. She loved cooking and enjoyed watching her favorite sports teams the Yankees and the Golden State Warriors with her family.

Visitation WAS held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield. www.levandoskigrillo.com

Relatives and Friends were invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, October 21st at the Funeral Home thence to Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield for a Funeral Mass.

Interment followed at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair