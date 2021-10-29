Diane D. Melito, 78, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Regency Gardens Care Center in Wayne, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Entombment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

Born in Newark, Diane met the love of her life, Philip, while attending Our Lady Of Good Counsel High School. The couple would marry and move to Glen Ridge where they raised their family. Family was everything to Diane. She dedicated her life to caring for her three boys and husband. Diane also worked as an Administrative Assistant at Rutgers Law School in Newark for approximately 20 years.

Diane and Philip were married for over 55 years; mother of Philip and his wife Jennifer, Mark and his wife Jill, and Barry and his wife Shannon; sister of Valerie Enerlich and the late Edward; grandmother of Brett, Jade, Trent, Kate, Drew, Kyle and Colton.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (https://curealz.org/).