Rafael Aviles 84, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Peter's Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation is on Friday from 4-8 p.m.

Born in Puerto Rico, Mr. Aviles resided in Bloomfield. He worked as a security officer retiring after many years.

He was the husband of Rafaela (Galarza) Aviles for 65 years; father of Iris Aviles Hernandez and her husband Victor, Rafael and his wife Francesca, Maria Singh and her husband Rafi, Ana DeStefano and her husband Andrew, Leticia Alvarez and her husband Quintin, Jacqueline Aviles, Jeanine Mercado and her husband William Sr., Yolanda McGuire and her husband Sean, Angel Aviles and his wife Ramonita, Javier Aviles and his wife Eida, Alexander Aviles, Ashley Aviles and his wife Marisol and the late Luz Santiago Aviles; brother of Israel Aviles, Juan Aviles and Iris Gevarra. He is also survived by 43 grandchildren, 67 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.