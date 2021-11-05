Rafael Tolentino, 52, of Bloomfield, New Jersey passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday November 1, 2021. He leaves behind his wife, Jonine Tolentino and children; Leslie Azevedo, Rafael Tolentino, Emmanuel Tolentino, Leila Tolentino, Joleen Crosta, Donelle Truglia, Brandon Bellott, and predeceased Natasha Bellott.

Rafael was born in the Dominican Republic on October 24, 1969 to survived father Nicolas Tolentino and mother Florinda Matilde Fernandez. He came to the United States at the age of 9 and grew up with a large, loving family.

Rafael enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, such as; nature, the outdoors, history, flea markets, garage sales, and music. His passion for music made him into a musician; he would play his guitar and sing. It brought joy to all. He loved The Beetles. He will always miss his best friend, Mary Jane.

Rafael was a devoted husband and father. He met his wife September 23, 2010. They were married 8 years and built a successful business together. Their love for each other was like no other. A poem to her husband;

For My Husband

You truly were my Romeo. So loving and so kind. And I’ll treasure the memories, my love, until the end of time. You made my life complete, my love. Your love lifted me up high, and a love like ours, my husband, can never truly die. Although you are not here, my love. Although you’ve gone away, I’ll cherish the time we spent together, until my dying day, when we will be united.

Rafael is survived by his wife, 8 children, and 15 grandchildren as well as sisters; Mimi Inahuazo Tolentino, Llaraida Annayz Tolentino, Diosa Maria Tolentino, Rosalia Tolentino Raymundo, Judy Tolentino; his brothers Angelo Tolentino, Nicolas Tolentino, and predeceased Christian Tolentino. His grandmother Maria Del Pilar Fernandez and predeceased grandfather Manuel Celestino Fernandez. As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

Visitation will be held at O’Boyle Funeral Home; 309 Broad St, Bloomfield on Sunday, November 7, from 2-6 p.m. A funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield on Monday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com