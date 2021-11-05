Manuel Cruz, 89 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on November 1, 2021 at his home. Born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, he lived in Bloomfield for many years. He was a retired tow truck operator for B&C Towing in Newark.
Visitation was held on Friday, November 5, 2021, and a Service was at the Funeral Home. Cremation followed privately.
Burial of cremated remains will take place on Saturday, November 6th at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Please express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com
