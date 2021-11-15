Joseph Peter Stankiewicz, 83 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on November 12, 2021 at Mountainside Hospital, Glen Ridge. Born April 1, 1938 in Glen Ridge, he was a life long resident of Bloomfield. He was employed with the Bloomfield Board of Education for 36 years as an Electrician and Maintenance Foreman, retired 1998. He proudly served in the National Guard during the Cold War era.

He is preceded in death by his wife Diane (nee: Gugliotta) (1986) Parents Theresa (nee: Lorenz) and Joseph Stankiewicz, siblings; John Stankiewicz, Stella Cullen & Benjamin (Benny) Stankiewicz.

He is survived by his daughter Doreen Califri-Stankiewicz & son Brian Stankewitz, with his dearest Kelly, his beloved grandchildren; Dianna Pioreck, her husband Christian; Cristina Koontz, her husband Alan & Carter Califri, III. He is also survived by his loving partner of 35 years, Florence Foley and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday morning 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. at St. Valentine Church, Bloomfield. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at

www.levandoskigrillo.com