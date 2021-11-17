Barbara Ann Markey passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Spring Hill Care Center in Livingston, N.J., surrounded by her loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Visitation is on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Interment will take place at Rosedale Cemetery.

Born in Montclair, Barbara was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield.

She was the mother of Ann Markey and Christine Groark and her husband Brian; daughter of the late Alexander and Theresa Hermann Greig; grandmother of Matthew, Alexandria, Avery and Ella; great grandmother of Branden; sister of Jeanne Greig, Elizabeth Amato, Al Greig and his partner Kimberly Flubacher and the late Nancy Foster; brother in law Roland Foster. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.