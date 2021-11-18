Charles J. Schoch 70, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at home in West Orange, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Darby, Pa, Charles lived most of his life in Glen Ridge and worked as a salesman with the IBM Co. in Franklin Lakes, N.J.

He was the husband of Kathleen Kolb Schoch for 43 years; father of Martin and his wife Elizabeth, Charles and his wife Nicole, Katherine Onze and her husband Jason and Elizabeth Coxhead and her husband Daniel. Grandfather of Kyle, Mikayla, Liam, Ryan, Riley, & Harper Schoch, Brooke Onze, & Wyatt Coxhead. Brother of Eleanor Horgan, Daniel, Michael, John, Margaret Heeson, Philip and the late Joseph.