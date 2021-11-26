Julia “Yvette” Vance was born into this world on October 1st, 1961 and transitioned on November 22nd, 2021. Born to parents Cecil Pierre & Nita Vance, Julia is survived by siblings Joan, Marjorie, Melan, and Wendy. Though Julia bore no children, she spent her years being an aunty and honorary parent to Pluchet, Sherwin, Cadine, Devon, Lawrence, Shannon and a host of remaining nieces and nephews. Not to mention that she solidified strong relationships and was a friend to many…

Julia was born and raised in the small town of Arima, Trinidad W.I. At the age of 28, in 1989, she migrated to America and settled in Bloomfield, NJ making a life of her own. To sustain an initial income, Julia spent years as a Nanny caring for several children-a gift that did not go unrecognized by the many children she cared for. In her later years, Julia became a Cottage Technician…

A caretaker at heart with the patience of a saint, Julia enjoyed nothing more than listening to her favorite singer, Elton John amongst many others such as Anita Baker, Luther Vandross, and Betty Wright. She often brightened up a room with her jokes that left one grinning from ear to ear. Her strongest character deposit was her ability to command respect from others without elevating her voice. Mild-mannered and confident, Julia would enter a room only to leave a rejuvenating mark like no other would.

So, on this day, November 26th, 2021, we prepare our hearts to say goodbye for this moment until we meet again. You have finished your race and fought the good fight with poise. You are loved forever in our hearts and will be missed dearly!

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com