Ruth Irene Conroy passed away Sunday November 21,2021 with her family by her side. She was born in Washington DC on December 11,1920, the only child of Henry and Mina Strickert. After losing her father, she and her mother went to live in Maplewood NJ with her Aunt Mable and Uncle Eddy. She graduated from Colombia High School in 1938 and went on to Berkeley Secretarial school. She married Donald Conroy of Bloomfield NJ on November 29,1942. After a short stay on Spruce Street, they moved into the Conroy family home at 148 Montgomery Street where Donald had been born. They raised five children. She worked as a secretary for Automotive Enterprises in Bloomfield for 30 years and after the death of her husband, Ruth then went to live with her oldest daughter Pat at 42 Johnson Avenue for her remaining years. Ruth is survived by her daughters Pat Mildon of Bloomfield, Judi Burgdorf of Madison NJ and Naples FL, Kathleen Van Geison of Ringtown PA and son Thomas Conroy of Blairstown NJ. She was predeceased by her daughter Donna Joseph 2014.

Ruth Conroy was a pillar of the Bloomfield community. She was very active in the Bloomfield Civic Chorus where she sang and performed in their Spring and Christmas concerts as well as the yearly operettas. The Pirates of Penzance was one of her favorites. Music was our mother’s passion. She thrilled in attending our school concerts (Donna played the violin, Kathy the flute, Tommy the trombone and Patty and Judi danced to the music). She continued to attend concerts well after we all had graduated. She always enjoyed accompanied on the piano while the family sang Christmas carols. The Queen played pretty much everyday until she was 100 and on an occasional visit you had a chance to sing.

Our mom loved sports, on Mother’s Day she chose to have an annual family softball game instead of a fancy dinner. She was the pitcher and caught every fly ball that came her way. Ping pong was her game she could still beat each and every one of us when she was well in her eighties.

She loved the Yankees and walks in Brookdale Park.

“The Queen” (her family nickname) would walk with her friend Elizabeth every day for years and years delighting in one very special tree.

The Queen with her uplifting spirit loved so many things and had a smile for everyone, especially her ten grandchildren. She was adored by them all. Diane Hillary, previously deceased Al Mildon ,Billy Mildon, Patty Jean Mildon, Lauren Beam, Chrissie Spagnuolo, Danny and Paige Van Geison, Whitney Beksell and Shawn Conroy and her ten great grandchildren, Anna Rose Cowan, Rachel Kelly, Alex Smith, Conner Mildon, Henry, Theo and Eloise Herriot, Stella and Sonya Spagnuolo.

As our mother’s activity waned in the past few months great and wonderful care was given by her daughter Pat as well as a remarkable woman named Marcia Smith.

To quote her daughter Kathleen,

“ She made it to almost 101 and now she is in heaven starting up a walking group, is lead alto in the heavenly choir , and playing the piano accompaniment.” Farewell to a wonderful woman.

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com