Robert Doyle, 79, Lifelong Bloomfield Resident

Gerald Robert Doyle, known to all as Robert, Bob or Bobby, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 19, 2021. Bob was born in Bloomfield, New Jersey on December 7, 1941. On that day one of his older sisters announced to the family that “Mom had a baby boy and the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.”

Bob grew up in Bloomfield, the youngest of six children, attending Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduating from Our Lady the Valley High School in Orange, NJ in 1959. After graduation, he attended St. Peter’s University in Jersey City, graduating with a BS in Economics. After college Bob worked primarily in the insurance industry, most recently at AIG in lower Manhattan until his retirement in 2010.

Bob was in many ways the glue that kept the Doyle clan connected and informed. With five siblings and twelve nieces and nephews in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, and Colorado, this was no small task. But this was his nature – he did it without thinking about it. A big sports fan, he would always call family members when a team of interest was on TV just to make sure that the game was not missed.

Bob was also very active in numerous civic organizations including the Nutley Elks Lodge and affiliated Elks lodges, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Bloomfield Jaycees, the Bloomfield Historical Society, the Bloomfield Rent Leveling Board, and the Bloomfield Senior Club. He was also instrumental in founding the annual Sunset Classic running race.

Bob is survived by his partner of 22 years, Barbara Polak (originally of Bayonne, NJ), and nine nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Jane Doyle (nee Fleming) and James Doyle, and siblings Marie O’Grady, Nancy Schenck, Jean Fisher, James Doyle, and John Doyle.

Visitation will be from 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Tuesday, November 30 at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nutley Elks, Disabled American Veterans, or the charity of one’s choice.