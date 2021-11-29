Elvira Helen Cimirro, (Perillo) affectionately known as “Ellie” by all who knew and loved her, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 21, 2021 with her daughter by her side.

Ellie was 94 years old. She was born and raised in Orange NJ on April 13, 1927 before moving to Asbury NJ, where she lived for 52 years.

She was the daughter of Erminia and Cesar Perillo, along with 4 brothers, Mal, Jerry, Rico, Vinnie, and 3 sisters, Mary, Grace, and Margie.

Ellie was married to ‘the boy next door’, her neighbor, Lorenzo (Larry) Cimirro for 64 years. She was introduced to him by her dear brother Jerry, who was Larry’s best friend and ‘best man’ on Morris Street.

They were like 2 peas in a pod. They spent their winters at a second home in Lake Worth Florida. They traveled to extensively to different places including Italy, Hawaii, California, and Las Vegas.

Ellie held various jobs during her lifetime including working for NJ Bell, Prudential Insurance, and Carvel Ice Cream. But more than anything, she loved her family unconditionally and enjoyed nothing more than being with them. She was their heart and soul. She loved being a homemaker, baking, cooking Italian food, The Yankees loved playing Bingo and caring for her 6 children.

Ellie is survived by five children Lawrence Cimirro and wife Marie, Teresa Williams and fiancé Louis, Irma Loihle and husband Ray, Virginia Cimirro, Donna Fascenelli and husband Larry. She was pre-deceased by her husband Larry and her son Nicholas and son in law Norman Williams.

She was the cherished grandmother of Melissa D’Agostino, Michelle Kush, Michael Williams, Danielle Pfeiffer, Dana Pfeiffer, Alison Werth, Kristin Hellman and 6 great-grandchildren, Grace, Anna, Corey, Aiden, and Milo, and Matthew.

A celebration of her life was held on Monday, November 29, at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St, Bloomfield, followed by a burial at Gates of Heaven, East Hanover.

