Robert E. Swab

Bob Swab of Cohasset Mass passed away peacefully on Friday November 19th from complications with cancer. He was surrounded by family and loved ones.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Germany to Colonel Robert K Swab and Priscilla Stroh Swab, he grew up in Westfield New Jersey. Bob began his tenure at college at Lycoming College where he wrestled and developed cherished lifelong relationships and went on to graduate from Rutgers University.

He began his career in asset management as an analyst at E.F Hutton in New York City and thrived in the field reaching Managing Director at Clearbridge Advisors.

During his time working in New York he met Grace O’Boyle Swab, the mother to his boys Michael and Rob. The Swab family grew up in Bloomfield New Jersey. Bob ultimately moved to Cohasset Massachusetts where he enjoyed spending time with friends, playing golf, relaxing on the beach and sneaking back to the busy NYC area to visit family, friends and loved ones.

Bob was a loving, caring man and father who always enjoyed a great time, conversation and making people smile. He is survived by his brother Charlie, sister Barbara, cousins Kathy and Steve, many great friends and his son Rob and Rob’s mother Grace.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations made to Saint Peter’s Prep would be appreciated.