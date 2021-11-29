George Peter Wenzel, 63, passed away on Thursday, November 18th surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Newark, NJ and lived most of his life in Bloomfield, NJ. He attended Bloomfield High School. He worked at Manley Performance in Bloomfield for 14+ years and then took pride in serving Bloomfield, Montclair and the surrounding areas as a cab driver for 25+ years.

George loved all sports, including the Yankees and his favorite football team the Miami Dolphins.

He never missed a family gathering always being the one who was clapping the loudest at birthday parties, drinking his favorite beer, Coors Light and making us all laugh. It will be hard to imagine life without him. He will be missed by his family and friends more than words can say.

He is predeceased by his mother Virginia and father Charles, his brother-in-law Richard LaBruto. He is survived by his loving family, sisters Virginia LaBruto, Pamela Johnson (husband Ron) and brothers Charles (wife Linda) and Kenneth (wife Louise). His niece Lisa Montalbano (husband Michael), niece Sherise Wenzel and her daughter Harmony, niece Destinee Johnson, niece Jean Wenzel and her daughter Paige.His nephews Michael LaBruto (wife Diane) and their children Lauren, Jonathan and Andrew, nephew Devin Johnson and his son Liam, nephews Charles Wenzel, Patrick Wenzel and Daniel Wenzel.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield on Tuesday, November 23rd. The funeral mass was offered on Wednesday November 24th at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad Street, Bloomfield. Interment at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton at a later date. Condolences at

