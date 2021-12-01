Charles Ziegler

Charles (Charlie) Ziegler, 79, of Maplewood and Pompton Plains N.J., passed away November 27, 2021.

Charlie was born February 23, 1943, to Charles and Kathryn Ziegler. He graduated Columbia High School in Maplewood and Fairfield College. During his long residence in Maplewood, NJ, Charlie was an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church and the South Orange Elks.

Following his time in the military as a Staff Sargent in the Air Force, he worked for the Maplewood Township Recreation Department where he applied his enthusiasm for sports and athletics. He was an avid football and baseball fan and liked to golf and play bridge. He was known to enjoy many a “Happy Hour” with friends.

Charlie was predeceased by his parents and brothers, George, and Paul. He is survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews as well as friends who will cherish the fun times shared with him.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Preston Funeral Home, 153 South Orange Avenue, South Orange, on Monday, Dec 6th from 4:00– 8:00 PM.

Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 217 Prospect Street, South Orange on Tuesday, Dec 7th at 9:30 AM. Burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover NJ.

In lieu of flowers donations to South Orange Elks Children’s Special Needs Committee, 220 Prospect Street, South Orange, NJ 07079